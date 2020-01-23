Andy Byford, former TTC honcho, quits as head of New York subway

Straphangers are weeping within the streets.

That’s the phrase in New York over information that Andy Byford has resigned as head honcho of town’s subway system.

Byford ran the TTC right here for 5 years earlier than heading out to New York, and his tenure in Toronto wrought vital change: new streetcars, an overhaul of the fleet itself and the rollout of Presto playing cards are among the many enhancements he oversaw.

The British-born Byford has spent his complete profession in transit, working within the UK and Australia earlier than he made the transfer to North America.

In 2017, beneath Byford’s steerage, the TTC was named the very best system in North America — an award from the American Public Transportation Affiliation (APTA) and one town hadn’t gained in 31 years.

In a two-year run with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Byford started an overhaul of the New York Metropolis subway system and oversaw main enhancements in service, cleanliness and effectivity.

He gained mates and rabid admirers alongside the best way — and the nickname Prepare Daddy — and even obtained an enormous uptick in transit on-time efficiency.

In keeping with the New York Occasions and the New York Every day Information, Byford put in a letter of resignation three months in the past, which was later withdrawn.

His many admirers didn’t, apparently, embrace New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who has loads of management over the MTA and allegedly clashed usually with Byford.

Some attribute Byford’s leaving to the governor’s actions.

In keeping with Gothamist, for instance, the nice authorities group Reinvent Albany acknowledged that Byford didn’t respect the politicization of the MTA beneath Cuomo, “Whose penchant for secretiveness, message control and top-down directives conflicted with Byford’s philosophy of building trust through consultation, personal accountability and transparency.”

Followers of Byford’s right here in Toronto instantly started clamouring on Twitter for his return to our metropolis.

Requested for remark, a spokesperson for the mayor’s workplace instantly scotched any and all rumours, stating, “Rick Leary is the head of the TTC, the CEO. That’s not changing.”