Andy Murray Delays Comeback As Pelvic Injury Lingers

Andy Murray on Thursday mentioned he must additional delay his comeback after failing to shake off a pelvic damage. The 32-year-old former world primary, who hasn’t performed because the Davis Cup Finals in Spain in November, had pencilled in a return at both Montpellier in France or the Dutch metropolis of Rotterdam subsequent month. “I don’t want to rush anything or put a timeline on my recovery,” three-time main winner Murray was quoted as saying by British media. “I’m going to listen to my body and step back on the court to compete when the time is right.”

“The bone bruising is taking longer to heal that first thought, so I won’t be playing in Montpellier or Rotterdam in February.”

The damage picked up on the Davis Cup had already compelled him to overlook the Australian Open which begins on Monday.

Murray, now ranked at 127 on the earth, had hoped to make his return to Grand Slam motion in Melbourne following a hip resurfacing operation final yr.

However considerations over the health of the five-time shedding Australian Open finalist have been raised when he cancelled a scheduled block of coaching in Miami.

Melbourne Park was the scene of an emotional press convention 12 months in the past the place he prompt he would possibly retire on account of his hip damage.

Regardless of being lower than absolutely match Murray nonetheless performed a gruelling five-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut.

A fortnight later the double Olympic gold medallist, twice a Wimbledon champion and the winner of the 2012 US Open, had hip resurfacing surgical procedure.

He began his return to motion on the Queen’s Membership grass-court occasion in London in June the place he teamed with Spain’s Feliciano Lopez to win the lads’s doubles.

Victory over fellow three-time main winner Stan Wawrinka within the closing of the ATP Tour occasion in Antwerp in October was Murray’s first singles title in two years.

Nevertheless, he was injured throughout the Davis Cup after which watched from the sidelines as Britain went on to succeed in the semi-finals.