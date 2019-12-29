Andy Murray To Miss Australian Open And ATP Open Due To Pelvic Injury

Andy Murray stated he was “gutted” to be lacking subsequent month’s Australian Open after being dominated out of the primary Grand Slam of 2020 with a pelvic damage. The 32-year-old Scot suffered the damage taking part in for Britain within the Davis Cup final month and also will miss the inaugural ATP Cup crew occasion throughout three Australian cities in early January. “I’ve worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I’m gutted I’m not going to be able to play in Australia in January,” Murray stated Saturday.

“After the AO (Australian Open) this 12 months, once I wasn’t certain whether or not I would be capable to play once more, I used to be enthusiastic about coming again to Australia and giving my finest, and that makes this much more disappointing for me.

“Sadly I’ve had a setback not too long ago and as a precaution, have to work by that earlier than I get again on court docket competing.”

Andy Murray had hoped to make his return to Grand Slam motion in Melbourne following a hip operation in January.

However issues over the health of the five-time shedding Australian Open finalist have been raised when he cancelled a scheduled block of coaching in Miami.

In consequence he will not be again at Melbourne Park, the scene of an emotional press convention this 12 months the place he instructed he would possibly retire on account of his hip damage.

Regardless of being lower than absolutely match Murray performed a gruelling five-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut.

A fortnight later the double Olympic gold medallist, twice a Wimbledon champion and the winner of the 2012 US Open singles, had hip resurfacing surgical procedure and began his return to motion on the Queen’s Membership grass-court occasion in London in June.

October noticed Murray win the European Open in Antwerp, a victory that instructed he might nonetheless contend for main honours.

However the newest announcement means he won’t play once more till February on the earliest.

“I understand how excited Andy was about coming again to compete in Australia in January, and the way upset he’s not to make it for 2020,” said Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley, who praised his “dedication and iron will”.

“Though we are going to miss him in January, we want him all the easiest for his restoration and stay up for seeing him again on court docket very quickly.”

The Australian Open takes place from January 20-February 2 with the ATP Cup performing as the brand new males’s lead-up match in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane for 10 days from January three.