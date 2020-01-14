Andy Shauf – “Living Room”

In the direction of the top of this month, Andy Shauf is releasing a brand new album. The Foxwarren frontman’s The Neon Skyline is written from the angle of a man who goes to his native dive bar, hears his ex is again on the town, and inevitably runs into her. We've already heard two tracks from the album, together with “Things I Do” and “Try Again,” which was shared together with an animated video.

Shauf is sharing one other music from that album immediately. On “Living Room,” a fast, folky strum moseys about steadily from the get, rounded out by a piano trill. Because the instrumentation builds up, a dismal bass makes this observe really feel cyclical and lived-in because the title would possibly counsel. Jazzy brass interludes add to this hardened, but completely real looking interpretation.

Lyrically, there's additionally this mopey sense of resolve, as a personality named Claire is launched. She begins speaking how she is repeating one thing her father did to her along with her personal son, as Shauf lingers on explicit phrases with out clear-cut construction. Finally, Claire finally ends up rhetorically asking our protagonist, “How hard is it to give a shit?”

Hearken to “Living Room” under, the place you may as well discover dates for Shauf's upcoming tour.

TOUR DATES:

02 / 07 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

02 / 08 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl

02 / 09 – Knoxville, TN @ Barley's Taproom

02 / 11 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In

02 / 13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Corridor

02 / 14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

02 / 15 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Artwork Co.

02 / 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

02 / 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater

02 / 21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Corridor

02 / 22 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

02 / 24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Corridor

02 / 25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

02 / 26 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

02 / 28 – Calgary, AB @ Bella Live performance Corridor

02 / 29 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

03 / 02 – Saskatoon, SK @ Broadway Theater

03 / 03 – Regina, SK @ The Alternate

03 / 04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theater

03 / 05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fantastic Line Music Corridor

03 / 06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo

03 / 07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Corridor

03 / 13 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

03 / 14 – Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa

03 / 17 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

03 / 18 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono

03 / 19 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

03 / 20 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Membership

03 / 21 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers

03 / 22 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

03 / 25 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

03 / 26 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

03 / 27 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

03 / 28 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

03 / 30 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie

03 / 31 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

04 / 01 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb

04 / 02 – Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds

04 / 04 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Inexperienced

04 / 05 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

04 / 06 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

04 / 07 – Paris, FR @ Trianon

04 / 08 – London, UK @ Shepherds Bush Empire

04 / 23 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Corridor ^

04 / 24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Corridor ^

04 / 25 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater ^

04 / 26 – Sheffield, MA @ Race Brook Lodge ^

04 / 28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Membership ^

04 / 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

05 / 01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Switch ^

05 / 02 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

05 / 04 – Charlottesville, NC @ The Southern ^

05 / 05 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle ^

05 / 06 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^

05 / 08 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^

05 / 09 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks ^

05 / 10 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

05 / 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hello-Fi ^

05 / 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Andy Warhol Museum ^

05 / 15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Home of Independents ^

> 05 / 16 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe ^

= w / Molly Sarlé

^ = w / Faye Webster

The Neon Skyline is out 1 / 24 on Anti. Pre-order it right here.