Andy Shauf – “Living Room”

In the direction of the top of this month, Andy Shauf is releasing a brand new album. The Foxwarren frontman’s The Neon Skyline is written from the angle of a man who goes to his native dive bar, hears his ex is again on the town, and inevitably runs into her. We've already heard two tracks from the album, together with “Things I Do” and “Try Again,” which was shared together with an animated video.
Shauf is sharing one other music from that album immediately. On “Living Room,” a fast, folky strum moseys about steadily from the get, rounded out by a piano trill. Because the instrumentation builds up, a dismal bass makes this observe really feel cyclical and lived-in because the title would possibly counsel. Jazzy brass interludes add to this hardened, but completely real looking interpretation.
Lyrically, there's additionally this mopey sense of resolve, as a personality named Claire is launched. She begins speaking how she is repeating one thing her father did to her along with her personal son, as Shauf lingers on explicit phrases with out clear-cut construction. Finally, Claire finally ends up rhetorically asking our protagonist, “How hard is it to give a shit?”
Hearken to “Living Room” under, the place you may as well discover dates for Shauf's upcoming tour.
TOUR DATES:
02 / 07 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
02 / 08 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl
02 / 09 – Knoxville, TN @ Barley's Taproom
02 / 11 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In
02 / 13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Corridor
02 / 14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
02 / 15 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Artwork Co.
02 / 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
02 / 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
02 / 21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Corridor
02 / 22 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's
02 / 24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Corridor
02 / 25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
02 / 26 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
02 / 28 – Calgary, AB @ Bella Live performance Corridor
02 / 29 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room
03 / 02 – Saskatoon, SK @ Broadway Theater
03 / 03 – Regina, SK @ The Alternate
03 / 04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theater
03 / 05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fantastic Line Music Corridor
03 / 06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo
03 / 07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Corridor
03 / 13 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
03 / 14 – Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa
03 / 17 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
03 / 18 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono
03 / 19 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
03 / 20 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Membership
03 / 21 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers
03 / 22 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
03 / 25 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
03 / 26 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
03 / 27 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
03 / 28 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
03 / 30 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie
03 / 31 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
04 / 01 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb
04 / 02 – Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds
04 / 04 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Inexperienced
04 / 05 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
04 / 06 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
04 / 07 – Paris, FR @ Trianon
04 / 08 – London, UK @ Shepherds Bush Empire
04 / 23 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Corridor ^
04 / 24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Corridor ^
04 / 25 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater ^
04 / 26 – Sheffield, MA @ Race Brook Lodge ^
04 / 28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Membership ^
04 / 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^
05 / 01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Switch ^
05 / 02 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^
05 / 04 – Charlottesville, NC @ The Southern ^
05 / 05 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle ^
05 / 06 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^
05 / 08 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^
05 / 09 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks ^
05 / 10 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^
05 / 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hello-Fi ^
05 / 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Andy Warhol Museum ^
05 / 15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Home of Independents ^
> 05 / 16 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe ^
= w / Molly Sarlé
^ = w / Faye Webster
The Neon Skyline is out 1 / 24 on Anti. Pre-order it right here.
