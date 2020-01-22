Andy Shauf – “Neon Skyline”

Our reigning Album Of The Week is The Neon Skyline , Canadian studio-pop singer-songwriter Andy Shauf's idea album about working into an previous flame who's again on the town . The complete album comes out on Friday, and we've already heard early tracks “Things I Do,” “Try Again,” and “Living Room.” At present, he's shared one other, the flippantly jaunty album opener “Neon Skyline,” which follows the thought strategy of Shauf's anonymous protagonist as he goes to satisfy his buddy for a drink at their native neighborhood dive bar. Pay attention under.

The Neon Skyline is out 1 / 24 on Anti. Pre-order it right here.