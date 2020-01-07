EDUCATION Exam Results Exam Results News

Angel Olsen – “wildfire” (Hand Habits Cover)

January 8, 2020
A pair months in the past, Hand Habits' Meg Duffy introduced the discharge of a covers EP that includes a handful of various variations on their tune “wildfire,” which seems on placeholder , the most effective albums of 2019. On the time, we acquired to listen to Lomelda’s tackle the monitor, and now that the venture has been totally funded through Bandcamp – all proceeds go towards the Amazon Conservations Affiliation – we get to listen to the entire EP in full.

Among the many covers is a “wildifre” cowl by Angel Olsen, who was behind one other the most effective albums from final yr. Additionally included are covers from Tara Jane O’Neil, John Andrews & the Yawns, and Kacey Johansing. Take heed to the Olsen’s take and the total EP under.

The wildfire covers EP is out now.

