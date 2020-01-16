Angela Merkel: Brexit is a ‘wake up call’ for the EU

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Angela Merkel has warned the UK’s choice to depart the European Union should act as a ‘get up name’ for the bloc.

However the German Chancellor, who is because of step down subsequent 12 months on the finish of a fourth and closing time period in energy, insisted nations are higher off within the EU than exterior it.

She stated the bloc acted as a ‘life insurance coverage’ coverage for ‘small’ nations like Germany and ensures they’ll exert affect on the worldwide stage.

Ms Merkel’s feedback come because the UK and EU put together to have interaction in robust post-Brexit commerce talks.

Angela Merkel, pictured in Berlin yesterday, stated Brexit wanted to behave as a ‘get up name’ for the EU

Britain will break up from Brussels on January 31 when it can then enter right into a standstill transition interval when the 2 sides will attempt to hammer out the phrases of a future buying and selling relationship.

Nonetheless, the UK and the EU are already on a collision course over how carefully aligned they are going to be after Brexit with Brussels favouring a more in-depth relationship whereas Boris Johnson needs extra room to diverge from the bloc.

Ms Merkel used an interview with the Monetary Occasions to warn that Brexit was a ‘get up name’ for the EU.

She prompt that the EU wanted to up its sport and to develop into extra ‘enticing, revolutionary, artistic’.

Many within the EU worry that if the UK is just not tied to guidelines made in Brussels then it might strike its personal path and lure European companies away from the continent.

Ms Merkel stated she believed the EU was nonetheless a drive for good.

‘I see the European Union as our life insurance coverage,’ she stated.

‘Germany is much too small to exert geopolitical affect by itself, and that is why we have to make use of all the advantages of the only market.’

Boris Johnson, pictured within the Home of Commons yesterday, has dominated out any extension to the Brexit transition interval

Her feedback got here after Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Fee, stated will probably be completely as much as the UK whether or not there’s an extension to the Brexit transition interval.

Ursula von der Leyen stated: ‘There may be solely one of many two who can ask for an extension and that’s the United Kingdom. We are going to see mid-year the place we’re at.’

Mr Johnson has dominated out any extension and is adamant that December 2020 should be handled as a tough deadline for the commerce talks.