Angela’s clashes: Labour star Rayner’s former aide is paid £20,000 over an unfair dismissal claim

The exceptional story of Angela Rayner’s rise from teenage single mom to Labour MP and Corbynista poster woman has made her favorite to be the occasion’s new deputy chief.

However the flame-haired Left-winger has been left embarrassed by a political thriller – titled Betrayal – written by her former chief aide.

The guide is a couple of northerner known as ‘Abigail Jeffers’ who had her first baby at 16, grew to become a union official, an MP with a ‘gobby mouth’ and Labour schooling spokesman decided to be chief. She wears brilliant inexperienced jackets, vibrant scarves, flashy sneakers and is called ‘The Diva’ by her Commons employees.

Anybody who is aware of Miss Rayner, 39, is likely to be forgiven for saying the protagonist bears a putting similarity to the politician, although writer Matt Finnegan is insistent it’s a full work of fiction.

So as to add to the intrigue, a Each day Mail investigation has established how Labour secured a controversial ‘gagging order’ after a bitter fall-out between Miss Rayner and former particular adviser Mr Finnegan, 62.

He was secretly paid £20,000 compensation by Labour after suing her for ‘unfair dismissal and disability discrimination’. Authorities data present he withdrew the declare in February 2018 earlier than it reached a full employment tribunal listening to. At Labour’s request, Mr Finnegan signed a controversial non-disclosure settlement making certain it was coated up.

SOUND FAMILIAR, MISS RAYNER? Abi has a baby ‘who she gave birth to at the age of 16 and figured in many of her speeches’. Miss Rayner has typically spoken of her life since giving start at 16

Abi tells how Labour’s Positive Begin saved her and her child daughter. Miss Rayner as soon as stated: ‘If I hadn’t had entry to the native Positive Begin centre, I might by no means have had the assistance I – and my son – wanted.’

Abi will get her first job as a Unison store steward. Miss Rayner’s first correct job was as Unison store steward

Abi turns into Labour MP for a North East seat and is quickly promoted to grow to be schooling spokesman. Miss Rayner grew to become Labour MP in 2015 for Ashton-under-Lyne and shortly grew to become schooling spokesman

Abi is described as ‘gobby but bright’. Miss Rayner as soon as stated she was seen by colleagues as a ‘gobby northern ginger lass

Abi has lengthy hair, wears a trademark inexperienced designer jacket and vibrant scarves. Miss Rayner has lengthy hair, wears a brilliant inexperienced designer jacket and vibrant scarves

Mr Finnegan stated final night time: ‘The guide attracts on my expertise within the Labour Celebration over 30 years. However it’s a work of fiction.’

Requested if MP Abigail was primarily based on Miss Rayner, he stated: ‘People who read the book will draw their own conclusions about the characters in it and what happens when politicians pursue power ruthlessly.’

The guide is stuffed with element in regards to the sorts of plotting and partying that go on at Labour’s annual convention amassed by Mr Finnegan in his roles as a press officer, activist and candidate.

He grew to become Miss Rayner’s particular adviser after she gained her Ashton-under-Lyne seat, close to Manchester, in 2015.

His £28,000 wage was collectively funded by the Commons authorities and the Labour Celebration, though his compensation was funded wholly by Labour.

Labour sources say Mr Finnegan was ‘sacked’ when he was on sick go away after being identified with Kind 1 diabetes.

The novel options quite a few traits a reader might imagine level to similarities between Miss Rayner – recognized to associates as Angi – and Abigail – referred to as Abi in Betrayal.

Abi has a baby ‘who she gave birth to at the age of 16 and who figured in many of her speeches as an MP’ – similar to Miss Rayner.

The guide tells of Abi’s again story as a teenage mum, how she ‘never had a proper education’, and was ‘rescued’ by the Labour authorities’s Positive Begin scheme. Miss Rayner wrote in 2017: ‘If I hadn’t had entry to the assist of my native Positive Begin centre, I might by no means have had the assistance I, and my son, wanted.’

Within the novel, Abi says: ‘I remember when I was a young, unmarried mum, and every day I had to count the pennies to see what I could afford, to feed my baby daughter.’

Miss Rayner has informed how she grew up so poor there was ‘never any breakfast in the morning’. After having a child she was decided to be ‘the best parent I could because Mum couldn’t give me these issues’.

Each the true and fictional characters grew to become store stewards for public sector commerce union Unison. Within the guide Abi is named ‘gobby but bright’. Positive sufficient, in 2018 Miss Rayner stated she was seen as ‘a gobby northern ginger lass’.

They even look the identical: the character within the novel seems ‘resplendent in a bright green jacket’, as Miss Rayner did on the 2016 Labour convention. Each want lengthy hair and vibrant scarves.

And so they share a weak spot for sneakers.

In actual life, Miss Rayner was so incensed at lacking out on a restricted version pair of Star Wars sneakers she complained on Commons headed notepaper

The fictional Abi’s aide curses her for demanding he deliver her a special pair of sneakers for every day of a week-long occasion.

The incident appears to be thinly disguised within the guide, with Abi utilizing official stationery to attempt to guide a desk at London’s fashionable Ivy restaurant.

The novel, nonetheless, then veers effectively into the realms of fiction – as Abi is caught out in an £80 bills resort rip-off after a drunken one-night stand with a fellow shadow cupboard member. Ordered to stop by the shadow chancellor, Abi takes benefit of his diabetic coma to present him a deadly insulin overdose and so cowl up her bills scandal and place herself to be Labour chief. The guide ends together with her crime being uncovered by a hard-partying Each day Mail political reporter.

Miss Rayner declined to remark final night time. The Labour Celebration failed to reply to requests for a remark.