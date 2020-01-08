Angelo Dawkins Announces Baby On The Way In 2020

Angelo Dawkins has lots to be completely satisfied about. As a member of the Road Income they’re fan favorites. They’re additionally getting some nice alternatives within the ring.

Dawkins broke the information on social media that his woman is anticipating a child. That is completely satisfied information as he tweeted out hashtag July 2020.

Can’t wait new addition coming to the fam actual quickly #july2020

Congratulations to Angelo Dawkins for this completely satisfied information. Hopefully he has a contented and wholesome child in July and he will get the entire smoke.