Angelo Dawkins Announces Baby On The Way In 2020

January 8, 2020
Angelo Dawkins has lots to be completely satisfied about. As a member of the Road Income they’re fan favorites. They’re additionally getting some nice alternatives within the ring.

Dawkins broke the information on social media that his woman is anticipating a child. That is completely satisfied information as he tweeted out hashtag July 2020.

Can’t wait new addition coming to the fam actual quickly #july2020

Congratulations to Angelo Dawkins for this completely satisfied information. Hopefully he has a contented and wholesome child in July and he will get the entire smoke.

— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) January eight, 2020

