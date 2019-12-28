‘Angry’ Kajol’s awkward encounter with husband Ajay Devgn’s rumoured lover Kangana Ranaut (Throwback)

Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have emerged as one of many strongest and strongest of the movie trade. Regardless of being the stark reverse of one another of their personalities, Kajol and Ajay’s romance by no means grows previous. The 2 usually share candid and delightful clicks collectively on social media and have all the time spoken fondly of one another.

Nevertheless, there was a quick interval when issues weren’t as rosy for the couple as they’re now. It was quickly after the discharge of As soon as Upon A Time in Mumbai that the rumours of Ajay Devgn being greater than buddies with Kangana Ranaut had began floating round. It’s stated that Devgn had even approached different administrators to forged Kangana of their movies, one thing, which Ajay had by no means finished for anybody earlier than. Kajol allegedly had given a strict warning to Devgn to fix his methods following which the actor distanced himself from Ranaut.

Kangana’s encounter with Kajol

It’s stated that at one magnificence award, Kajol was requested to current an award. Nevertheless, upon reaching the venue, Kajol got here to know that the award must be given to Kangana Ranaut. Kangana and Kajol did not appear to be sharing a heat vibe on the stage and a clumsy silence presumed between the 2, says a report in India Right this moment. Even later, the 2 remained distant from one another and ignored one another all through the night, the report states.

“The best part is that we’ve never asked each other to be what we aren’t. If she needs space, she can have it and if I need space, she never grudges that. We can sit together in a room for hours, doing our own thing and we don’t feel uncomfortable that we’re not talking. You can only get along with people who are unobtrusive yet, at the same time, we’re together. If you don’t have it, then you can’t be together for so long. We have a bond where we can tell each other whatever we want. Even at home, we are a chilled-out couple,” Ajay had informed DNA.