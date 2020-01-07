‘Angry’ Kapil Sharma threw his mic, lashed out at Priyanka Chopra (Throwback)

Wager you did not know this about Priyanka Chopra!













Tales of a majority of Bollywood celebs not being punctual have at all times made headlines. Whereas on one hand, now we have celebs like Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan, who’re at all times on time and punctual; celebs like Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor have at all times made information for being late to film units and media interactions. Kapil Sharma too had rubbed many celebrities the mistaken manner by making them watch for him on the units of his present – The Kapil Sharma Present.

Priyanka Chopra, Kapil Sharma

When Kapil misplaced his cool

Nevertheless, Kapil bought a style of his personal drugs when our Desi lady Priyanka Chopra turned up late for a present. It was at an award’s present the place the person who makes everybody snicker, misplaced his cool. As per a report in Bollywoodlife.com, Kapil Sharma was internet hosting an awards night time the place he was purported to announce Priyanka Chopra’s title, who was purported to enter the stage with a dance efficiency. Nevertheless, Priyanka wore an attractive outfit and determined to stroll in on the pink carpet with different celebs. When Kapil Sharma requested her to return to the stage, after nearly three hours, Priyanka Chopra mentioned that she was nonetheless not prepared.

Kapil Sharma, Priyanka ChopraTwitter

The report states that this left Kapil Sharma fuming who flung his earphones and mentioned,”Ladies logon ka yehi problem hai, madam abhi tak tayaar nahin hain.” Whether or not or not Priyanka bought to learn about Kapil’s remark stays unknown. A Spotboye report acknowledged that Kapil Sharma had made Priyanka Chopra watch for him on his comedy present for shut to 6 hours. Priyanka Chopra had come to advertise her Punjabi movie, Sarvann, which was produced underneath her banner.

Priyanka’s payback

Nevertheless, Priyanka Chopra wasn’t the one one whom Kapil had made to attend. There was a time when a livid Vidya Balan had walked out of the present after being made to attend for six hours. As per a report in India At this time, Vidya Balan had come to advertise her movie, Begum Jaan, however was made to attend for shut to 6 hours with none replace of when precisely would Kapil flip up for the shoot. After staying affected person and ready for over six hours, Vidya misplaced her cool and walked out. However, Kapil got here quickly after that and known as Vidya up. Kapil not solely requested her to return again however even apologised to her for the delay.