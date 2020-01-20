‘Angry’ Malaika Arora threatened to walk out of an event over ‘Khan’ in her name (Throwback)

Malaika AroraInstagram

Whereas Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have amicably parted methods and have no animosity between them anymore, there was a time when issues weren’t going all properly between the 2. It was then that Malaika Arora had refused to be part of an occasion as a visitor the place ‘Khan’ had been added to her title.

As per a Spotboye report, in 2017, Malaika Arora had gone to Gujarat’s Vadodara to attend a operate the place she was purported to be the chief visitor. Nonetheless, upon seeing her title written as Malaika Arora Khan, the diva misplaced her cool.

Not simply that, she threatened to stroll out of the present and never be a part of it till Khan was faraway from her title. The organisers instantly did the needful, submit which, Malaika not solely attended the occasion but additionally made certain to be part of it in full spirit.

Malaika Arora with son Arhaan KhanInstagram

Arhaan Khan’s custody

Speaking about how his son Arhaan took the information of his separation with Malaika, Arbaaz Khan had lately advised Pinkvilla, “It’s got to do about both of us as people. No matter what the differences we had which led us to take this step, which is a drastic step but a necessary step because it had come to a point where this was the only way to go about making this equation as okay as possible.”

“And there was a child involved so for him too. I am there for him, obviously she had the custody of my child and I felt it was fair-enough and I never wanted to even fight for the custody. I felt at that point in time, as a mother, when the child was much younger, I guess a mother’s scenario at that point in time is of much use and so many things. But, now he is going to be 18, he will make up his mind where he wants to be, how he wants to be,” he added.

Speaking to Pinkvilla concerning the section when he was going by a tough patch in his private life, Arbaaz Khan revealed how his household has at all times been there for him. “See, I never felt any different because my family was always there for me. It was not as though they were rallying around me more at that time when my personal life was in that scenario. They were always there, under any circumstances,” he stated.