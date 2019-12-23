Angry passenger confronts Pragya Thakur for delaying SpiceJet flight. Video goes viral

Anti-CAA hearth spreads Pan-India













A video surfaced the social media wherein Bharatiya Janata Celebration MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur was seen partaking in a scuffle with different passengers on-board over-allotment of seat on a Delhi-Bhopal SpiceJet flight.

Thakur alleged that she was not allotted the seat that she had booked and the crew ill-treated her. Thakur refused to vary her seat inflicting a delay within the flight heading in the direction of Bhopal.As a result of 45 minutes delay and inconvenience triggered, the state of affairs left the passengers enraged and stressed.

The passengers requested the crew to take a name over the delay. Because the argument escalated, Thakur mentioned, “I said it at the beginning itself — show me your rulebook — If I don’t feel comfortable, I will go.” She additional added, “Why would I be going if there is “no first-class, no amenities” He further said it’s not her right to sit in first class, to which, the BJP MP said, “It’s my proper”.

You’re the individuals’s consultant. Your job is to not hassle us. – Passenger to BJP MP Pragya Thakur

The person additional argued, “You should have that moral compass that even if one person is getting troubled because of you, you should own up because you are the leader. You are not ashamed that you have held 50 people at ransom.”

This wins the Web:pic.twitter.com/4KFpDpbJYM — santhoshd (@santhoshd) December 22, 2019

Why wasn’t Thakur allowed to take a seat on the pre-allotted seat?

In its clarification, the airline mentioned that Thakur was not allowed to take a seat on the pre-allotted seat because it was within the first row — the emergency row — the place seats should not allotted to passengers on wheelchairs. The airline mentioned that its employees was not conscious that she was a wheelchair passenger as she had not booked the wheelchair by way of the airline and had come on her personal wheelchair.

SpiceJet was on the receiving finish of Thakur’s ire on Saturday night as she created a scene and registered protest over being ill-treated by the airline’s employees on the native airport after her flight from Delhi.

She lodged a grievance to the Raja Bhoj Airport director towards the personal service after alighting from flight SG 2489 from Delhi. Sources mentioned that after reaching Bhopal airport, Pragya didn’t alight and stayed placed on her seat on the airplane for a while after the flight landed. After requests she lastly acquired down and lodged the grievance, they mentioned.

Spicejet clarifies

Based on IANS, SpiceJet issued an announcement, “SpiceJet had the privilege to have Pragya Thakur on board SpiceJet flight SG 2498 (Delhi-Bhopal) on December 21. She had pre-booked seat 1A and had come to the airport in her own wheelchair. The Delhi-Bhopal flight is operated by Bombardier Q400 aircraft (78 seater). On this aircraft, the first row is the emergency row seat and is not allocated to passengers on wheelchairs. As the Thakur had come with her own wheelchair and had not booked through the airline, the staff wasn’t aware of this fact that she was a wheelchair passenger,” a SpiceJet spokesperson mentioned.

It additional mentioned that she was requested by the crew to shift to “2 A/B (non-emergency row)” resulting from security causes however she refused. The obligation supervisor and different employees additionally requested her to maneuver to a different seat, whereas she requested for the security instruction doc whereby the exit door coverage is talked about and the identical was proven to her to offer readability.

“As the flight was getting delayed other passengers were becoming restless and requested Thakur to change her seat but she refused. Other passengers also requested the airline staff to offload Thakur as she refused to change her seat. Finally, Pragya Thakur agreed to change her seat from 1A to 2B and the flight departed. We regret for the inconvenience caused. However, the safety of our passengers is paramount at SpiceJet,” the spokesperson added.