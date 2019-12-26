December 26, 2019 | 12:43pm

An “angry” British tortoise managed to set his home on hearth on Christmas Day — and didn’t look thrilled when firefighters extinguished the blaze and saved his shell, in keeping with officers.

The 45-year-old reptile was house alone in Essex on Wednesday afternoon when he knocked over a warmth lamp, setting his bedding alight, the Essex County Fireplace & Rescue Service stated.

A neighbor heard a smoke alarm and alerted authorities — and firefighters responded to search out one room in the home ablaze and the remainder of the property stuffed with smoke, officers stated.

Crews managed to extinguish the fireplace and located the surly, soot-covered tortoise inside.

The hearth division shared a picture on Fb of the tortoise, who gave the impression to be giving somebody severe stink-eye regardless of his fortunate escape.

“This 45-year-old tortoise might look angry but it’s his lucky day. After he set his bedding alight his neighbor heard the smoke alarm and called us,” the fireplace service wrote.

“Our on-call crews left their families to go extinguish the fire and gave him a very merry Christmas.”

Firefighter Gary Wain stated the fireplace confirmed how essential it’s to have smoke alarms on each ground of your property.

“This tortoise has had a very lucky Christmas Day — he is 45 years young and will now hopefully continue to live a long and happy life thanks to working smoke alarms,” stated Wain, a watch supervisor on the Nice Dunmow Fireplace Station, in a launch.

Responding to the Fb publish, one individual requested if the neighbor who raised the alarm was one other tortoise.

“Don’t be silly Sandra — it would take too long for a tortoise to get to the phone,” the division wrote again.