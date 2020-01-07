Anil Kapoor daughter Rhea Kapoor supports and stands with JNU students

There’s plenty of anger within the Bollywood circle over the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU). Bollywood actors are reacting sharply to this violence. Now Rhea kapoor, the youthful daughter of Anil Kapoor has additionally reacted to the JNU violence. Rhea Kapoor has supported JNU college students by social media. Anil Kapoor’s youthful daughter Rhea Kapoor shared a publish through social media. On this publish Rhea is speaking and supporting JNU college students in assist. Rhea wrote, “On social media, I rarely consider political issues, because my first thought is who will appreciate my views? Am I qualified to give my opinion about things that I could hardly understand. But now I have to say that I know my generation and when we look back, I feel scared. We will be remembered for the things we did not stand for. I know that it is not us. This is not what we believe in. ”



Concurrently, Rhea Kapoor has additional written, “For those who feel pressure to favor one, speak what you feel. Many good people, whom I know give their responses with understanding and honesty. Be truthful, use your voice for truth. Everything that is happening in our country is very strange. I do not understand how we have reached this point. It is always an untold truth that if your thoughts are quite outspoken and unpopular then you get punished for it. My thoughts are with the students of JNU and you are as brave as I ever could have been. ”

Let me inform you that there’s anger within the Bollywood celebrities concerning the violence on Sunday in Jawaharlal College (JNU). Bollywood celebs have protested over the vandalism on the college. Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Rekha Bhardwaj, Anurag Basu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Richa Chaddha, Ali Fazal, Reema Kagti, Dia Mirza together with many others carried out at Carter Street, Mumbai.