Anil Kumble’s Reaction After PM Modi Cites His Example To Students

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited the instance of Anil Kumble taking part in with a damaged jaw towards the West Indies in a Take a look at match in 2002 at his annual ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ occasion on dealing with exams, the legendary leg-spinner thanked the Prime Minister and mentioned he was honoured to have been talked about by him. Kumble additionally wished college students forward of their exams. “Honoured to have been mentioned in #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 Thankyou Hon. PM @narendramodi ji,” he tweeted together with a video clip of PM Modi talking about his exploits. “Best wishes to everyone writing their exams,” he added.

Honoured to have been talked about in #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 Thankyou Hon. PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ ji. Greatest needs to everybody writing their exams. pic.twitter.com/BwsMXDgemD — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 22, 2020

Kumble suffered a fractured jaw whereas batting within the Antigua Take a look at in 2002 towards West Indies. He was dominated out of the rest of the tour as he needed to bear surgical procedure, however, to everybody’s shock, Kumble emerged from the pavilion with a bandage round his face, creating one of the crucial iconic photos within the historical past of the game.

Bowling 14 consecutive overs, Kumble saved the West Indies batsmen underneath strain and claimed the prized scalp of Brian Lara for simply four. The match led to a draw.

PM Modi, talking on the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ occasion, reminded college students of Anil Kumble’s heroics in addition to the well-known VVS Laxman-Rahul Dravid partnership towards Australia a yr earlier than that helped India report a historic victory after being compelled to comply with on to stress the significance of constructive considering.

“Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did? They turned the match around,” the Prime Minister mentioned.

“Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking,” PM Modi mentioned.

This was the third version of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, which takes place earlier than the onset of examination season in faculties.