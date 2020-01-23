Animal Crossing’s K.K. Slider joins Splatoon 2 live concert

Nintendo hosted a dwell efficiency by Pearl, Marina, Callie and Marie at Nintendo Dwell 2019 in Japan. The Splatoon 2-themed live performance additionally included a particular opening efficiency by none aside from the lovable Okay.Okay. Slider from Animal Crossing. For those who didn’t get an opportunity to attend the present in individual, you’ll be able to relive the memorable moments by tuning in to the official recording within the embedded video beneath:

Supply