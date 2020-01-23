Animal rescue center posts adoption ad for ‘world’s worst cat’ admitting vet thinks Perdita’s a jerk

By Leah Simpson For Dailymail.com

An animal recuse shelter has posted a brutally trustworthy advert for its sullen cat Perdita – saying they thought she was sick, however apparently, she’s ‘only a jerk’.

Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina shared a picture of the black and white cat on Fb, labeling her the ‘World’s Worst Cat’.

Within the adoption advert, it describes Perdita as being ‘not for the faint of coronary heart’.

Her likes apparently embody ‘staring into your soul till you are feeling as if you happen to could by no means be cheerful once more’ and the tune Cat Scratch Fever.

Shelter employees went on to match her to the feline character made well-liked by Stephen King novel Pet Sematary, saying that ‘bounce scares (her specialty), lurking in darkish corners, being queen of her domicile’ and ‘fooling shelter employees into pondering she’s sick’ are additionally among the many only a few issues she likes.

Within the advert, Perdita is seen trying unimpressed about being posed up in entrance of a Christmas tree.

It additionally states that her dislikes are ‘the colour pink, kittens (yuk they’re so chipper), canines, kids, the Dixie Chicks, Disney films, Christmas and final however NOT least…HUGS.’

Social media followers cherished Perdita and one referred to as her their ‘official mascot of 2020’

One Fb person needs to eliminate her canine and commerce it in for Perdita the cat However they’ve had no takers up to now after saying she’s ‘single and able to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands private area’

Social media customers left greater than 400 feedback and shared the submit greater than 900 instances by Wednesday evening.

One particular person mentioned: ‘I am gonna kick my p***y a** canine out and undertake this b****h! Not less than she is going to look and act imply like a watchdog is meant to!’

One other mentioned Perdita is ‘my total temper of this 12 months. Official mascot of 2020.’

The Fb web page additionally confirmed not less than 13 individuals had made donations for Perdita, elevating $350.

Nonetheless, the shelter instructed Fox Information that up to now nobody has taken up the supply to provide her a brand new dwelling, regardless of ‘FREE ADOPTION ;)’ being written on the backside of the caption.

However her new proprietor should not count on to get near the black-and-white fur-ball when she does arrive at her new dwelling.

The net submit provides the disclaimer: ‘She’s single and able to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands private area.’

Folks praised the animal rescue middle for being trustworthy concerning the ‘jerk’ of a cat within the advert