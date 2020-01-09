January 9, 2020 | 12:45pm

A ‘vegan’ pizza from Papa John’s ordered by Matt Carter that contained dairy cheese and pepperoni Matt Carter

An animal rights activist from Scotland was horrified when an area Papa John’s store put actual cheese and “dead pig flesh” on his pizza, he mentioned this week.

Matt Carter, 21, of Aberdeen, and his girlfriend Carla determined to attempt the brand new vegan choices on the Holburn Avenue department Tuesday night — shortly after the chain introduced it might provide plant-based pizzas with vegan sausage, jackfruit pepperoni and varied greens, The Each day Report reported.

They ordered the Jackfruit Pepperoni and Vegan Works pies — and had been shocked to search out dairy cheese on one of many pizzas, and actual pepperoni and ham on the opposite, the outlet reported.

Carter expressed his outrage in a submit on the “Vegan Supermarket Finds UK” Fb web page.

“Tried Papa John’s, they put real cheese on one of my pizzas, then I found dead pig flesh all over the other,” Carter wrote. “They then refused to send someone to replace them and requested I take them back to the shop myself as they didn’t believe me. Their excuse when they saw them was that they have ‘never made a vegan pizza before.’”

“Was fuming to say the least,” he added.

Matt Carter

Carter advised the Report the chain had vegan cheese and vegan sizzling canine pizzas in inventory for months — “so there’s no excuses for that.”

The pizzeria supplied the couple — who hadn’t eaten meat for years — a complimentary portion of Marmite scrolls.

“But we had already decided that we wouldn’t be going back to Papa John’s again,” Carter advised the Report.

A spokesman for the pizza chain advised the outlet it’s “aware of an isolated incident involving our vegan pizza” and is “working with the store to correct the situation.”

“At Papa John’s we take quality control very seriously and will be taking appropriate measures to avoid issues such as this in the future,” the assertion mentioned.