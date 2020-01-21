News

Animals can wear long-sleeved and short-sleeved shirts in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

January 21, 2020
New data on Animal Crossing has began to trickle out of Japan immediately and it comes from the March version of Nintendo Dream. Characters within the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Swap can put on both long-sleeved or short-sleeved t-shirts and so they look extra cute than ever judging from the scan revealed on-line.

