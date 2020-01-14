Anna Burch – “Not So Bad”

Detroit rocker Anna Burch stepped out on her personal – and onto our Greatest New Bands Of 2018 checklist – together with her spectacular debut solely album Give up The Curse . And right this moment, she's saying it's observe up If You're Dreaming , out this spring through Polyvinyl, which she recorded with producer Sam Evian in his house studio within the Catskill mountains of upstate New York.

Together with the announcement, Burch is sharing lead single “Not So Bad.” If You're Dreaming leans extra in direction of the traditional retro-pop craftsmanship aspect of her debut than its scruffy '90 s alt-rock, and “Not So Bad” is a languidly beautiful soft-rock gem punctuated by occasional saxophone. As Burch explains:

I wrote “Not So Bad” the day earlier than I left to file, as a result of I felt there was an vital piece of the album lacking – a hopeful, escapist pop tune that dealt extra positively with themes the opposite songs had been circling round – and by chance it got here collectively nearly instantly. The chord development felt gentle and jazzy, and after I began to write down the phrases I remembered my mother bugging me about how melancholic my lyrics are typically, “Surely your life hasn't all been that bad!” I wished to precise the significance of cultivating a wealthy inside life that falls exterior the financial system of pictures and knowledge we’re disseminating always. “Not So Bad” is an optimistic love tune about retreating into reminiscences to search out what it’s essential to really feel in charge of your personal narrative when all the things else round you feels precarious.

The tune comes with a glamorous video directed by Burch with Ben Collins as director of pictures. Watch and hear beneath.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Can't Sleep”

02 “Party's Over”

03 “Jacket”

04 “So I Can See”

05 “Ask Me To”

06 “Keep It Warm”

07 “Go It Alone”

08 ” Tell Me What's True “

09 “Not So Bad “

10 “Picture Show “

11 “Every Feeling”

12 “Here With You”

TOUR DATES:

03 / 14 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

03 / 15 St. Louis , MO @ Blueberry Hill

03 / 16 Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge

03 / 17 – 20 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03 / 22 Norman, OK @ Opolis

03 / 24 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

04 / 03 Detroit, MI @ UFO Manufacturing facility #

04 / 04 Toronto, ON @ The Child G #

04 / 05 Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo #

04 / 07 Boston, MA @ Nice Scott #

04 / 08 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle #

04 / 10 New York, NY @ The Dance #

04 / 11 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

04 / 13 Atlanta, GA @ 529 Membership #

04 / 14 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR #

04 / 15 Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin #

04 / 16 Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse #

04 / 17 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #

04 / 18 Denver, CO @ Hello-Dive #

04 / 20 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #

04 / 21 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar #

04 / 22 San Francisco, CA @ Backside of the Hill #

04 / 24 Seattle, WA @ Sundown Tavern #

04 / 25 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar #

04 / 26 Vancouver, BC @ Sensible Corridor #

04 / 30 Minneapolis, MN @ seventh Avenue Entry #

05 / 01 Madison, WI @ UW Madison – Terrace #

05 / 02 Milwaukee, WI @ Firm Brewing #

05 / 03 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

05 / 06 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05 / 07 Manchester, UK @ YES

05 / 08 Dublin, Eire @ The Sound Home

05 / 09 Belfast, UK @ Cathedral Quarter Pageant

05 / 10 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

05 / 12 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Membership

05 / 13 London, UK @ Oslo

05 / 15 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso – Upstairs

05 / 16 Paris, France @ Le Pop -Up du Label

05 / 17 Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera

05 / 18 Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver

05 / 19 Düsseldorf, Germany @ Kassette

05 / 20 Hamburg, Germany @ Turmzimmer

05 / 21 Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

05 / 22 Munich, Germany @ Heppel & Ettlich

05 / 23 Freiburg, Germany @ Swamp

# w / Lengthy Beard

If You’re Dreaming is out four/three on Polyvinyl. Pre-order it right here.