Anonymous internet posters successfully sued for defamatory comments

A dozen people have been ordered to pay hundreds of in damages for defamatory statements they made in an web chat discussion board, although the plaintiffs don’t know who they’re and gathering will possible show tough.

The judgment in Ontario Superior Court docket of Justice comes regardless of the difficulties in suing individuals who submit inflammatory feedback anonymously, and who then fail to answer the ensuing authorized proceedings towards them.

What it does clarify, nevertheless, is that anonymity and failure to reply don’t essentially preclude a case from continuing, or a court docket from awarding damages.

“If people want to make hurtful statements about others and then try to hide from the responsibility to prove the truth or other justification for doing so … their cowardice is reprehensible,” Justice Frederick Myers mentioned in his judgment launched Monday.

The defamatory feedback have been posted in 2014 and 2015 on the investor-oriented Bullboard message discussion board on the web site stockhouse.com. They have been directed at Toronto-based Theralase Applied sciences Inc., a publicly traded pharmaceutical firm, and its principals, Roger Dumoulin-White and partner, Kristina Hachey.

Primarily, the posts criticize them each professionally and personally, accusing them amongst different issues of mendacity and unlawful behaviour.

“Roger is like a pest diseased dog spreading his filthy rabbies (sic),” the person Nastynasta wrote. “A mangy dog that won’t go away until he’s put down.”

“The management team are liars!!!” TrueNorthStrong wrote. “Been lying for 21 years!!”

Hachey was additionally the item of at the very least one “disgusting” misogynistic submit that had nothing to do with investor complaints, the choose discovered.

Stockhouse.com mentioned it was unable to offer the true identities of the posters to the plaintiffs. Nevertheless it did present e-mail addresses, permitting the plaintiffs to serve the lawsuit.

The court docket dominated the service by e-mail and, in some instances, by personal messages by way of stockhouse.com was ok to imagine the posters have been conscious of the proceedings, and permit the case to go forward.

Just one defendant responded; the case towards him is ongoing. The opposite defendants — together with one one that has since been recognized as a former disgruntled Theralase worker — have been famous in default.

In the end, Myers dominated that Dumoulin-White and Hachey had confirmed their claims. He awarded common damages starting from $7,500 to $35,000 towards every defendant in favour of every plaintiff. Myers additionally assessed aggravated or punitive damages towards some defendants value hundreds of extra.

Myers additionally ordered the defendants to pay $55,000 in authorized prices, saying their failure to participate within the lawsuit made their conduct all of the extra abusive.

Accumulating on the award, nevertheless, would possibly but show tough, however Myers mentioned that was not his downside.

“How the plaintiffs will go about amending the title of proceedings for enforcement purposes once they identify one or more of the defendants is not before me,” Myers mentioned. “I make no findings about how any judgment is to be enforced against a person who is currently identified only by a pseudonym.”

Hachey, the chief monetary officer at Theralase, mentioned she and Dumoulin-White have been blissful that “justice has finally been served and our reputations have been vindicated.”