Another Account Of Vince McMahon & Pat Patterson’s Behavior At Rocky Johnson Funeral

Rocky Johnson was laid to relaxation and the professional wrestling mourned shedding such a legend. He won’t ever be forgotten. Some folks may additionally always remember Vince McMahon and Pat Patterson’s speeches at Johnson’s funeral service.

There have been studies that Vince McMahon and Pat Patterson precipitated some drama at Rocky Johnson’s funeral. They used profanities and Harry Smith mentioned they appeared drunk.

The Johnson Household was not offended by what McMahon and Patterson did and mentioned at Rocky Johnson’s memorial service.

Hannibal learn one other first-hand account from Sherri Lee, a professional wrestling legend and mother-in-law to Billy Graham. She was on the service and capable of give one other perspective of the occasion.

“I spoke to Billy Graham’s mother-in-law Sherri Lee — for those of you wondering how can Billy Graham’s mother-in-law still be alive… Billy Graham married his wife Valerie when she was very young. Her mother Sherri Lee was a very successful women’s wrestler in her day. She gave me this statement about the funeral:” “‘I don’t care what other people thought about what Billy says. He was only repeating my opinion. My opinion may not have been the same as the family’s and I think their opinions are what counts. It was a beautiful funeral. Vince and Pat could have been more respectful. Other than that the speakers were very good. Everyone loved Rocky he definitely deserves nothing but admiration and respect.’” “So again, that statement was from Sherri Lee who was friends with Rocky himself as well as Rocky’s wife and she was attending the funeral.”

The one factor that ought to matter is that the Johnson Household wasn’t offended. It’s nonetheless fascinating that there was any drama in any respect regarding how Vince McMahon and Pat Patterson behaved on the funeral of a WWE Corridor Of Famer.

In case you use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information