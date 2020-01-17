Another AEW Star Possibly Injured This Week

Fenix was presumably injured throughout a match on AEW Darkish this week. Joey Janela hit a piledriver and Fenix wanted to be helped to the again. There may be one other doable damage from this week’s AEW present, nevertheless it isn’t as unhealthy.

The Wrestling Observer Publication stories that Marko Stunt presumably injured his foot. It didn’t appear to be bothering him a lot the following day, however he’s nonetheless getting it checked out.

Hopefully, Marko Stunt is okay. The Jurassic Categorical have a match in opposition to the Interior Circle on the Chris Jericho Cruise subsequent week and the Enjoyable Sized AEW star positively doesn’t wish to miss that chance.