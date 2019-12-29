Another God of War Veteran Has Joined Microsoft’s The Initiative

Microsoft’s The Initiative, a “AAAA” studio engaged on high-quality next-gen experiences, has employed yet one more God of Battle and Sony Santa Monica veteran.

As noticed by Twitter consumer Klobrille (by way of Home windows Central), Erik Jakobsen joined The Initiative as Principal Atmosphere Artist someday this month. He served Santa Monica Studio for 9 years, along with his most up-to-date function being Senior Workers Atmosphere Artist on 2018’s award-winning God of Battle. Previous to this, Jakobsen labored as Senior Atmosphere Artist on God of Battle: Ascension, and was additionally one of many senior artists behind an unannounced Sony Santa Monica undertaking that was later cancelled.

Not a lot is thought in regards to the cancelled sport however paintings leaked in 2017 urged sci-fi themed sport was within the works earlier than Sony determined to tug the plug.

Outdoors of Sony, Jakobsen has labored for varied firms in his 20-year profession, together with Turtle Rock Studios and Activision. His portfolio contains video games like Left four Lifeless and The Saboteur.

The Initiative has been on a powerful hiring spree, including skilled builders from studios like Naughty Canine, Rockstar Video games, and Crystal Dynamics to its group. In January 2019, the studio employed God of Battle‘s Senior Staff Level Designer, Chris O’Neill, to its group.

What The Initiative is engaged on stays to be seen but when the latest hires are any indication, Microsoft is making ready to fireplace on all cylinders within the subsequent era.

[Source: LinkedIn via Windows Central]

