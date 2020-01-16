Another Interesting Link Between The Revival & AEW

The Revival have hefty WWE contracts on the desk, however they don’t appear too desperate to signal them. The truth is that they may not and the High Guys might go away WWE within the Spring.

Sprint Wilder and Scott Dawson registered for the identify “Shatter Machine” whereas utilizing their actual names. This trademark was made on January seventh they usually additionally registered #FTRKO.

An fascinating hyperlink has been found between AEW and The Revival. Cody Rhodes used Michael Dockins from the Shumaker, Loop, & Kendrick Legislation agency in Toledo, Ohio to file his “The American Nightmare” trademark amongst others. That’s the similar man who not too long ago did the work for Sprint and Dawson.

Arn Anderson additionally used Dockins to file to trademark his ring identify in March final yr.

Dockins additionally labored with Wilder beforehand as he registered #FTR in January of final yr. That is an fascinating hyperlink as a result of there are a whole lot of attorneys on the market who might do this sort of work.