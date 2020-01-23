Another Lamar Jackson is on way to NFL and Nebraska cornerback could fit Broncos

MOBILE, Ala. — One other Lamar Jackson is coming to the NFL.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is the presumptive league MVP and Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson figures to be a mid-round draft choose who might make sense for the Broncos.

“He’s doing his thing in the league and I’m on my way,” the Cornhuskers’ Jackson mentioned this week on the Senior Bowl. “There could probably be some marketing money in that.”

Jackson’s remaining season at Nebraska put him in place to make some cash — he had 40 tackles, three interceptions, 12 go break-ups and was second-team All-Massive Ten.

“Definitely my best year — by far,” he mentioned. “I have a lot of football in front of me and feel like my best football is in front of me, but I was blessed to put good things on film this year. My junior year was decent, but I knew there was a whole lot more to prove.”

Jackson, 21, is the tallest (6 toes, 2/eight inches) and largest (206 kilos) cornerback on the Senior Bowl and his tape reveals a capability to play bodily man protection and a knack for the soccer whereas taking part in zone.

The Broncos must be taking a look at each accessible cornerback due to the uncertainty on the place, which produced solely two of the group’s 10 interceptions in 2019.

Chris Harris: Headed into free company for the primary time.

Bryce Callahan: Didn’t play a snap in 2019 (foot harm).

Isaac Yiadom/Duke Dawson/Davontae Harris: All had probabilities to start out — Yiadom and Harris exterior and Dawson within the slot. Solely Yiadom was nonetheless beginning at season’s finish.

Will Parks: A security by commerce who began and ended the yr because the nickel with hand surgical procedure in between. He’s a free agent.

De’Vante Bausby: Sustained a season-ending neck harm in Week Four (he introduced on Twitter this month he has been cleared) and is a restricted free agent.

See why the Broncos ought to zero in on a cornerback even when Chris Harris is re-signed? Normal supervisor John Elway has seven picks in rounds 1-Four so choosing two cornerbacks would additionally make sense.

Jackson is definitely assured he can bounce proper onto an NFL area and be productive.

“With my intangibles and athletic ability, I can star in any style,” he mentioned. “I feel like I’m best in press-man and can be one of those guys you put on an island in a game. But it’s great to be in zone coverage looking at the quarterback’s eyes and getting my hands on some footballs.”

Jackson performed quarterback in highschool (Elk Grove, Calif.) and was a top-10 security nationally. He selected Nebraska for the prospect to play cornerback, however had solely two interceptions in his first three years (24 begins).

As a senior, the Cornhuskers’ coaches trusted Jackson in a wide range of conditions. At Minnesota on Oct. 12, his activity was touring with receiver Rashod Bateman. He had one catch for minus-Four yards; he completed the yr with 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Gophers rolled 34-7.

Jackson lined up at left cornerback (32 snaps), proper cornerback (24 snaps) and blitzed off the sting seven instances.

“I feel good when the coaches asked me to take the best receiver,” Jackson mentioned. “I was rolling last year and (Bateman) was supposed to be their guy so the coaches said, ‘Let’s put our guy on their guy.’ We came up short in the game, but it was job well done for Lamar Jackson.”

The Nebraska-Minnesota tape confirmed good monitoring of the soccer downfield and a willingness to assist out within the run sport. Bateman beat him on a submit route, however the go was overthrown and identical to in Tuesday’s Senior Bowl observe, Jackson obtained circled by a double transfer on a play.

Jackson lists Arizona’s Patrick Peterson, Jacksonville’s A.J. Bouye and the Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey as his favourite cornerbacks. He likes watching them, however can’t wait to go towards the league’s prime receivers.

“When you’re talking about the NFL, every receiver is capable and lined up out there for a reason,” Jackson mentioned. “I can’t wait to be on that stage. If I do get one of the main guys I look up to and lock them down, it will be a check on my list.”

