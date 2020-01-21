News TV SHOWS

Another Match Added To WWE RAW Tonight

January 21, 2020
WWE doesn’t have a lot time till Uncooked tonight, however they’re nonetheless including matches.

The corporate confirmed that Becky Lynch will likely be in motion tonight. She will likely be in a non-title match in opposition to Kairi Sane.

This singles match with Lynch vs Sane will result in The Man’s Uncooked Girls’s Title protection in opposition to The Pirate Princess’ Kabuki Warriors tag workforce accomplice Asuka on the Royal Rumble.

You possibly can try the complete listing of introduced Uncooked segments and matches beneath. Click on right here for our on-going outcomes.

United States Title – Ladder Match

Andrade vs Rey Mysterio

Kairi Sane vs. Becky Lynch

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will likely be on RAW

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

Rusev and Liv Morgan vs. Bobby Lashley and Lana



