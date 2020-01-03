Another Match Added To WWE SmackDown This Week

By H Jenkins Final up to date Jan three, 2020

WWE is preparing for 2020 and the blue model is bringing every part they will to FOX as they put together for the Royal Rumble.

They already introduced a triple risk tag group match for tonight. Now there’s one other tag group match for the present.

The corporate introduced that Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan might be going through King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in tag group motion tonight.

This might be an thrilling match and also will principal occasion the present.