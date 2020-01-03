Another Match Added To WWE SmackDown This Week

News TV SHOWS

January 4, 2020
By H Jenkins

WWE is preparing for 2020 and the blue model is bringing every part they will to FOX as they put together for the Royal Rumble.

They already introduced a triple risk tag group match for tonight. Now there’s one other tag group match for the present.

The corporate introduced that Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan might be going through King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in tag group motion tonight.

This might be an thrilling match and also will principal occasion the present.

TONIGHT on #SmackDown, it is going to be a TAG-TEAM MATCH as @WWERomanReigns joins forces with @WWEDanielBryan to battle @BaronCorbinWWE & @HEELZiggler!https://t.co/dbDRXdqVHK

— WWE (@WWE) January three, 2020



H Jenkins
9795 posts
27 feedback

I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

