Another Name Confirmed For 2020 WWE Royal Rumble Match

There are solely three girls confirmed for the 2020 Girls’s Royal Rumble match up to now. Charlotte Aptitude, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross want far more individuals to throw their names in earlier than they will have a match. Now we’ve got yet one more title confirmed.

Sarah Logan has confirmed her title for the 2020 Girls’s Royal Rumble match. The previous Riott Squad member stated she “beat the life out of Charlotte and her bathrobe” final week as properly.

I'm formally getting into myself into the Girls's #RoyalRumble Match. Final week I beat the life out of Charlotte and her tub gown. in order for you retribution tonight, come and take

Not solely is Sarah Logan going to be within the Royal Rumble match, however it feels like she may need a future match towards Charlotte Aptitude.