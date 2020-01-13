Another Segment Confirmed For WWE RAW

WWE must convey a stacked present to the USA Community this week. They’ve huge faculty soccer competitors. Now we now have one other section booked.

Asuka will get an opportunity to battle Becky Lynch on the Royal Rumble for the Uncooked Ladies’s Title. This week will embrace a section highlighting that feud the place they may signal a contract.

Contract signings in WWE often don’t finish with simply signing their names and strolling away. There may be loads of historical past between The Man and The Empress Of Tomorrow so they may throw arms.

