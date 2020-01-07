Another Top ROH Star Working Without A Contract

The professional wrestling panorama is all the time altering and a brand new 12 months can all the time carry new stars to free company. Jeff Cobb has now joined the record of free brokers within the professional wrestling world.

Professional Wrestling Sheet stories that Jeff Cobb’s ROH contract ran up on January 1st. He’s presently working below a per present take care of the corporate. He selected this association as an alternative of signing a long-term deal.

Cobb beforehand carried out as Matanza Cueto on Lucha Underground. He has additionally wrestled for NJPW the place he turned NEVER Openweight Champion. He might find yourself venturing exterior of ROH, however we’ll simply must see.

It’s reported that the 37 12 months outdated is kind of proud of ROH and the corporate’s course. He doesn’t appear to be leaving any time quickly. It will likely be fascinating to see if issues change for Cobb now that everybody is aware of he’s engaged on per evening deal.