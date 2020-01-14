Another WeWork in making? Softbank backed Oyo Rooms fire 20 percent of workforce

OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal

Ritesh Aggarwal led Oyo Inns and Properties is firing an not less than 2,400 staff that accounts for 20 p.c of its workforce within the newest spherical of restructuring. The sacking of its worker began with an electronic mail despatched internally by Oyo’s founder Aggarwal on Monday. The corporate will probably be reducing the manpower from its mid-management, enterprise growth, gross sales and operations roles, and in chosen expertise groups. One of many executives on the situation of anonymity stated, “The intent is to bring the headcount down by another 20% at least, and launch another resizing exercise by the end of March.” As per a report within the Financial Occasions, the choice is geared toward rationalizing price and streamline operations.

Calling it a serious reorganization, Agarwal in his mail to its staff stated, “One of the implications of the new strategic objectives for 2020, is that, like the leadership team, we will re-organize more teams across businesses and functions. And this means that, unfortunately, some roles at Oyo will become redundant as we further drive tech-enabled synergy, enhanced efficiency and remove duplication of effort across businesses or geographies. As a result, we are asking some of our impacted colleagues to move to a new career outside of Oyo.”

Though the mail didn’t specify the precise variety of headcounts to be slashed the sources have confirmed that Oyo will probably be firing round 2400 staff which presently has an general work energy of 12,000 in India. Furthermore, the corporate might also sack extra staff in March which can additionally embrace its oversea enterprise.

Interval of uneasiness for Oyo Rooms

Oyo is taken into account the Jewel of India’s start-up growth. Through the years the corporate has registered an exponential rise by way of funding and enterprise enlargement. Main funding homes together with Softbank have invested billions within the firm however for a while, Oyo is dealing with headwinds. As per an article within the New York Occasions, the Unicorn Firm has been concerned in unwell practices. It’s reported that Oyo is providing the rooms in accommodations that don’t have even license to function and to keep away from the scrutiny from authorities it’s providing police and different departments free lodging.

Additional, the corporate is partnering with some accommodations which lack fundamental services like air con. Furthermore, in June 2019 a feminine Oyo visitor reported an incident of rape however was requested by the corporate to not lodge an FIR. She was additional pressured by Oyo’s authorized crew to dial down the case as it could “hurt the company’s image”.