December 27, 2019 | 7:22pm

One other girl claims that she was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein at his Manhattan townhouse starting when she was simply 14, in keeping with a brand new lawsuit.

The girl — who filed the Manhattan Federal lawsuit anonymously underneath the identify Anastasia Doe — claims from 2003 by way of 2006 she was sexually abused and finally raped by the financier in his East 71st Avenue mansion.

Anastasia, now 30, says in 2003 she was recruited by her underage pal who informed her she may get $300 to offer a therapeutic massage “to a rich man in Manhattan,” in keeping with the court docket papers filed Friday.

When she and the pal arrived, Epstein was laying face down on a therapeutic massage desk the place he allegedly informed the ladies to get bare. He then started touching Anastasia’s non-public components and abused her with a intercourse toy, the swimsuit says.

She was paid $300 and left her telephone quantity on the home. Over the subsequent three years she was “contacted regularly” to schedule weekly conferences with the useless pedophile, the court docket papers say.

Issues started to escalate when Epstein compelled his girlfriend to offer the alleged sufferer oral intercourse when she was 15-years-old, the court docket paperwork declare. The lawsuit didn’t specify who the girlfriend was.

Then when she was 16, Epstein had sexual activity along with her after paying her $400 as a substitute of the traditional $300 cost, the swimsuit alleges.

Epstein additionally inspired Anastasia to deliver over different highschool pals of hers including that he would pay her $300 for each she introduced, the court docket papers declare.

“Plaintiff did as she was instructed to do and brought Jeffrey Epstein other females as young as 14 years old. Plaintiff was paid $300 for each she brought,” the lawsuit says.

The girl now suffers from “psychological trauma, mental anguish, [and] humiliation,” and she or he has “incurred medical and psychological expenses,” the court docket papers say.

She is suing Epstein’s property and the property executors — Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn — for unspecified damages.

Over two dozen different girl have filed intercourse abuse and rape claims towards Epstein’s property.

A lawyer for the executors and a lawyer for the property didn’t instantly return a request for remark.

In August, Epstein dedicated suicide by hanging inside a Decrease Manhattan lock-up whereas he was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking costs.

A brand new report revealed that Epstein’s longtime gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell is underneath investigation by the feds for allegedly procuring and grooming younger ladies for Epstein to sexually abuse.