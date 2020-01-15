Ant McPartlin ‘agrees to give ex-wife Lisa Armstrong £31 MILLION’ in divorce settlement

By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline

Revealed: 17:21 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:29 EST, 15 January 2020

Ant McPartlin has reportedly agreed to offer ex-wife Lisa Armstrong £31 million’ of their divorce settlement.

The presenter, 44, has supplied greater than half of his estimated £50m fortune, however is alleged to be ‘delighted’ that the case is coming to an finish, two years after asserting their cut up.

In accordance with The Solar, Lisa, 43, may even preserve the pair’s £5 million former marital dwelling in West London, and the exes will share custody of their beloved pet Labrador, Hurley.

It is over: Ant McPartlin has reportedly agreed to offer ex-wife Lisa Armstrong £31 million’ of their divorce settlement

A supply near either side advised the publication: ‘Ant and Lisa agreed to settle and signal their divorce settlement throughout a productive and civil assembly on Tuesday.

‘Ant made a really beneficiant settlement that works out to be greater than half of all the pieces that he has.

‘He’s delighted as a result of it means he can put what has been a really troublesome chapter in his life behind him and transfer on.’

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Ant and Lisa for remark.

The information comes two months after associates of the pair advised The Mail On Sunday that regardless of efforts by Ant to maintain their cut up low-key, Lisa nonetheless needed her day in court docket.

Lisa, a make-up artist on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing, is known to really feel that Ant ‘obtained away with loads’ following their cut up in 2017.

She can be regarded as dismayed and deeply damage that he moved on so rapidly when he began a brand new relationship along with his former private assistant, Anne-Marie Corbett.

A supply near the couple mentioned: ‘Ant has been very beneficiant when it comes to the monetary settlement however Lisa is completely the other of somebody who’s motivated by cash. She would not care about that – she earns her personal. However she has been so damage by all of this.

‘What most of the people and his followers do not realise is that Ant’s resolution to finish the wedding got here after years of Lisa making an attempt to avoid wasting him from himself.

‘There have been at the very least three years when she was at her wits’ finish and it was powerful. Watching him transfer on was very, very troublesome. Lisa may be very a lot conscious choose could not award her as a lot as Ant is providing however she would not care.

‘She has suffered tremendously in all of this and he or she needs her day in court docket.’

Lisa, who employed Catherine Bedford, head of household regulation at authorized agency Harbottle & Lewis, to signify her, is alleged to have been distraught over a newspaper interview during which Ant advised how he was ‘happier than ever’ with Anne-Marie.

The couple married in July 2006 and introduced they had been divorcing in January 2018.

The pair’s union legally got here to an finish throughout a 30-second listening to in October that yr, finalising 11 years of marriage.

Through the listening to, Ant needed to technically admit adultery with Anne-Marie as their relationship formally started whereas he and Lisa had been nonetheless married.

Lisa then made it public how deeply damage and betrayed she was when he moved on so rapidly along with his former private assistant and her former buddy, Anne-Marie.

She took to Twitter following ab interview by Ant the place he gushed about ‘his rock’ Anne-Marie and the way he disagreed with Lisa’s resolution to specific her heartbreak on the social media platform.

Venting she put up with the ‘worst of him for years’, the make-up artist appreciated a slew of tweets saying she has been damage sufficient and did not must see Ant declaring his like to her former PA.