Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly ‘to sign record £40 million contract with ITV’

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are set to signal a £40 million three-year contract with ITV, which might improve to £50 million in the event that they selected to extend it.

The Solar reported on Saturday that the channel have been eager to maintain their ‘most prized property’ by providing them the brand new deal, after Amazon Prime Video have been allegedly excited about taking over the duo for a brand new present.

A supply talking to the publication claimed: ‘With their present golden handcuffs deal up for renewal, different broadcasters have been sniffing round — most notably Amazon who nonetheless have a number of money to splash.

‘There was discuss of them getting their very own collection on the streaming big. ITV are determined to forestall this and have are available in with a brand new, huge, huge cash, three-year deal.’

The supply added: ‘Their present contract is £30million and is now going as much as a minimum of £40million — with scope to increase it in size and take the pay as much as as excessive as £50million.’

Ant and Dec entrance ITV’s hit exhibits I am A Celeb… Get Me Outta Right here!, Britain’s Received Expertise, and Saturday Evening Takeaway, whereas in addition they appeared on Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey.

The publication additionally reported that whereas Britain’s Received Expertise is ready to return to ITV in mid-January, judges David Walliams and Amanda Holden have but to signal their contracts for the brand new season.

They claimed that Alesha Dixon could be returning for the present, whereas head choose Simon Cowell has a separate contract with ITV that ensures his involvement on the expertise present.

The TV duo have shared the stage collectively for 30 years, and rapidly grew to become one of many UK’s most prolific presenters in historical past.

Ant’s private points — which noticed him develop a painkiller habit, finish his marriage to Lisa Armstrong and commit a drink-driving offence — meant final yr he sat out many of the exhibits he offered with Dec.

Ant was concerned in a three-car collision in Richmond and was found to be over the restrict behind the wheel.

He pleaded responsible to drink-driving in April and he acquired a record-breaking £86,000 nice, in addition to a 20-month ban from driving.

This comes after ITV was accused of ‘double requirements’ after failing to assist Caroline Flack following her arrest, regardless of backing Ant over his drink-drive scandal.

The previous Love Island host, 40, stepped down from the hit ITV2 present on Tuesday, as she declared that she did not wish to ‘detract from the upcoming collection’ along with her personal private drama, after she was arrested for ‘assault by beating’ on Thursday.

Insiders at ITV are stated to be livid that bosses vowed to assist Ant in his hour of want, whereas Caroline is reportedly but to obtain as a lot as a cellphone name from the broadcaster, The Solar reported.

A supply advised the web site: ‘Ant hit a automobile carrying a baby whereas drunk and he will get ITV’s full assist. Caroline has a row along with her boyfriend and he or she’s axed. It is a loopy double normal.’

Behind-the-scenes some folks apparently imagine ITV bosses have failed their obligation of care to Caroline, after she stated she could be standing down after being charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27.

In accordance with sources, Caroline has apparently hit an all time low after leaving her position as Love Island host for the foreseeable future.