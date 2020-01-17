Ant McPartlin ‘wants to move on and be happy’ with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett

By Roxy Simons and Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline

Revealed: 19:55 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:38 EST, 16 January 2020

Ant McPartlin is allegedly eager to ‘transfer on’ with Anne-Marie Corbett, after it was reported he had come to a divorce settlement with ex Lisa Armstrong.

It was reported by The Mirror on Thursday that the TV presenter, 44, needed to make sure that he targeted on his girlfriend now that he and his ex spouse, 43, had allegedly reached a settlement.

Claiming that Ant needs issues to be ‘all about’ Anne-Marie, a supply instructed the publication: ‘It’s all about her now. He simply needs them to be comfortable.’

Subsequent step: Ant McPartlin ‘needs to maneuver on with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett as he prepares to present £31 MILLION to ex Lisa Armstrong in divorce settlement’, it was reported on Thursday

MailOnline have contacted Ant’s representatives for remark.

Anne-Marie was seen for the primary time since for the reason that report whereas she took their two Maltipoo canines, Milo and Bumble, for a stroll in London on Wednesday.

The previous PA, 44, could not wipe the smile off her face throughout the outing as she walked across the widespread with their pet pooches.

This declare comes after Ant allegedly agreed to Lisa greater than half of his estimated £50 million fortune.

Claims: After allegedly reaching a settlement along with his ex, it was reported that Ant needs issues to be ‘all about’ Anne-Marie, as he ‘simply needs them to be comfortable’

Based on The Solar, the I am A Celeb host is ‘delighted’ the case has come to an finish as he can ‘transfer on’, two years after saying their cut up.

The publication additionally claimed the Strictly make-up artist will preserve the pair’s £5 million former marital residence in West London.

A supply near either side instructed the paper: ‘Ant and Lisa agreed to settle and signal their divorce settlement throughout a productive and civil assembly on Tuesday.

Pay out: This comes after it was reported that Ant has allegedly agreed to present his estranged spouse Lisa £31 million of their divorce settlement (pictured collectively in 2015)

‘Ant made a really beneficiant settlement that works out to be greater than half of all the pieces that he has.

‘He’s delighted as a result of it means he can put what has been a really troublesome chapter in his life behind him and transfer on.’

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Ant and Lisa for remark.

Nonetheless, because the information broke, Lisa took to Twitter to disclaim the claims, posting: ‘Nope a load of nonsense AGAIN….’

Battle: Nonetheless, because the information broke, Lisa took to Twitter to disclaim the claims, posting: ‘Nope a load of nonsense AGAIN….’ (pictured in April, 2019)

Denial: Lisa denied studies the couple have lastly reached a divorce settlement on Twitter, calling it a ‘load of outdated nonsense’

She went to ‘like’ tweets which acknowledged: ‘no sum of money may ever compensate for what this poor woman has needed to endure’, and ‘Get what you possibly can! You deserve it! Horrible remedy of you because you came upon once we did! And with a so known as pal! It’s heartbreaking behaviour’.

‘I guess the cash means nothing in some respects, it actually cannot purchase the respect she deserves or make up for the sh***y spineless approach he scurried off & tried to silence her.

The tweet continued: ‘Regardless of the sum is I am certain will probably be put to a lot better use & I want her all the very best’; and ‘Why do folks care what you get, no sum of money huge or small can change the very fact a coronary heart was damaged’.

Ant and Lisa married in July 2006 and introduced they have been divorcing in January 2018. Their union legally got here to an finish throughout a 30-second listening to in October that yr