Antelope is brought down and killed by cheetah after being stalked through long grass in Kenya 

Exceptional images seize the dramatic second a cheetah grabs an enormous antelope and wrestles it to the bottom earlier than devouring it alongside its pack.

A photographic tour group noticed 5 cheetahs from three totally different households on the banks of the Talek river in Masai Mara Nationwide Reserve, Kenya, final week.

The group, led by Canadian photographer Jeffery Wu, adopted the predators and waited patiently for six hours earlier than the Cheetah’s focused an unfortunate trio of antelope – generally known as topis – that had come to relaxation within the grass.

After stealthily approaching their prey the chief of the pack launched its assault, bringing down one of many topis in lower than three seconds in an acrobatic style.

Barely a second later the remainder of the cheetahs be a part of the chief and overwhelm the prey. Mr Wu stated it’s ‘very uncommon’ to see a single cheetah hunt an grownup topi as they are often too massive for the predator.

He added: ‘It’s robust and quick with nice stamina and really sharp horns. It is extremely simple for a cheetah to get injured throughout the battle.

‘However for 5 cheetahs, searching bigger prey like topi and wildebeest is their typical routine as a result of solely bigger sized mammals can fulfill that many appetites.’

