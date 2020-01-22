Anthea Turner PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: TV star has airport row with tycoon fiancé Mark Armstrong

By Ciara Farmer For Mailonline

Anthea Turner was locked in a livid feud along with her fiancé Mark Armstrong as they ready to jet to New York for a New Yr getaway.

The GMTV icon, 59, appeared strained as she battled by way of the tense dialog earlier than she reportedly rebooked their flights earlier than the idyllic journey final month.

In September, the couple confirmed they’d grow to be engaged after 5 months of relationship in information that got here seven years on from her break up from ex-husband Grant Bovey in 2013 – after he cheated on her with a girl half her age.

Anthea moved on from her doomed marriage final yr by embarking on a brand new romance with enterprise tycoon Mark. An insider mentioned: It is a very comfortable time’. In keeping with experiences final month, the TV character is ‘smitten’ along with her man.

As they ready to have fun their engagement with the festive journey, issues have been blighted firstly with the mishap amid the visa drama.

It has been claimed that Mark arrived 25 minutes earlier than Anthea earlier than they met and he greeted her with a kiss they usually headed to the American Airways desk.

The star is claimed to have forgotten to fill out her ESTA (Digital System for Journey Authorization) type which ‘is an automatic system that determines the eligibility of holiday makers to journey to the US below the Visa Waiver Program’.

Gesticulating wildly, Mark appeared careworn by the flip of occasions as he spoke to Anthea who went off to try to kind out the problem.

Seemingly in anguish, Anthea was strutting alongside throughout a phonecall which appeared annoying whereas she clutched her passport.

The Solar On Sunday reported that the ex-GMTV star met Mark at personal members membership in March, with the 2 hitting it off right away.

A supply informed the publication: ‘Anthea has had a rocky few years, and had nearly given up on discovering love once more. However she met Mark at London’s Wellington membership they usually hit it off right away…

‘He’s half-Italian, very charismatic and good wanting – plus a number of years youthful, which is a boon. He fancied her right away they usually swapped particulars – Mark instantly requested her out, and it went from there.’

They added that whereas it is ‘early days’, the couple are ‘smitten’ with one another, with Mark considering they’ve a ‘future’ collectively.

In Might final yr, Anthea informed how she hasn’t given up on love and is searching for a person to share ‘nice intercourse’ with following the ‘powerful’ divorce.

Talking to Finest journal, she mentioned: ‘Getting divorced from [ex-husband] Grant [Bovey] was very, very powerful. However I’ve not given up on love’.

‘I’m relationship, I’m holding auditions. It sounds very Whitney Houston, however it’s important to make your self the best love – be taught to simply accept your self, after which you’ll be able to convey another person into your life.’

‘I do not want somebody to have youngsters with or assist me purchase a home. However I do need somebody who’s acquired my again, to moan with, snicker with, to have adventures and nice intercourse with. And I do know that individual will come into my life.’

