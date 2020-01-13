Anthem phrase trademarked by Canadian tourism agency

A bit of O Canada is being utilized by a federal company as a slogan to market vacation getaways for worldwide travellers, stories Blacklock’s Reporter.

The Canadian Tourism Fee asserted possession of the phrase “for glowing hearts” in a federal submitting underneath the Emblems Act that, with out public session, permits public establishments to say unique rights to on a regular basis phrases indefinitely.

“We are not asserting any ownership of the copyright in the lyrics of the national anthem,” fee spokesperson Emma Slieker stated. “Copyright and trademark protection are different.”

The fee acknowledged it was impressed by the phrase from the nationwide anthem.

“Travellers today want more than an experience – they want to be transformed; they want to be moved,” Ben Cowan-Dewar, Chairperson of Vacation spot Canada’s Board of Administrators, stated in an announcement. “The brand evolution is driven by the belief that travel should change you and Canada will leave a lasting mark on your heart. It is how we share our passion with the world.”

The fee stated the brand new slogan changed their earlier “Canada Keep Exploring” phrase used for greater than 13 years to advertise trip packages.

The lyrics to O Canada are within the public area after Parliament handed the 1980 Nationwide Anthem Act.