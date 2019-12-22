Anthony Joshua’s ‘late-night flirt with Man City player’s wife’

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Revealed: 08:31 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 08:32 EST, 22 December 2019

The boxer Anthony Joshua loved a ‘late-night flirtation’ with Rita Mahrez, the spouse of Man Metropolis participant Riyad Mahrez.

The 26-year-old mannequin and singer was seen together with her hand on the heavyweight champion’s knee at Tape night time membership in London.

She and the skilled footballer Riyad, 28 — father to her two kids — have agreed a trial cut up, and live 200 miles aside.

The boxer Anthony Joshua loved a late-night flirtation with Rita Mahrez, the spouse of Man Metropolis participant Riyad Mahrez. The couple are pictured in 2017

The 26-year-old mannequin and singer was seen together with her hand on the heavyweight champion’s knee at Tape night time membership in London

A spokesman for Anthony Joshua (pictured) mentioned: ‘Anthony was approached within the nightclub and politely declined all advances’

A clubgoer informed The Solar: ‘Rita ran into AJ on her method out and he invited her to hitch him at his desk in VIP.

‘Rita, who was with a feminine pal, clearly thought AJ was extremely sizzling. They then spent a lot of the night laughing and flirting.’

The supply added that he did not have a clue who she was however thought she was a reasonably woman.

It’s claimed that when the membership proprietor identified she was Riyad’s spouse, Anthony grow to be awkward and backed away.

Riyad and Rita with their daughter Inaya in 2016. The couple are reportedly now dwelling aside

Anthony, 30, is the second boxer that Rita has been linked to, with experiences rising earlier this 12 months of the American boxer Deontay Wilder (pictured) flirting together with her at a membership in Manchester

They then left the membership at round 3am and acquired into separate automobiles.

Anthony, 30, is the second boxer that Rita has been linked to, with experiences rising earlier this 12 months of the American boxer Deontay Wilder flirting together with her at a membership in Manchester.

Riyad (pictured)- who’s Muslim – typically shuns the occasion life-style

Riyad – who’s Muslim – typically shuns the occasion life-style and sources mentioned he was devastated by Deontay’s flirtation together with his spouse.

The couple have now left their Cheshire mansion after making an attempt to salvage their four-year marriage.

Riyad is staying in a Manchester penthouse whereas Rita is in a £2million pad in Buckinghamshire, in accordance with experiences.

A spokesman for Anthony Joshua mentioned: ‘Anthony was approached within the nightclub and politely declined all advances.’

Joshua is single after his cut up from dancer Nicole Osbourne in 2016.