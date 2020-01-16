January 16, 2020 | four:45pm

The man accused of killing his spouse, children and pet canine within the Disney city of Celebration, Florida, was hauled earlier than a choose Thursday — because it emerged that the feds had been investigating him for well being care fraud.

Anthony Todt, 44, was silent at his first look in courtroom Thursday, nodding as Circuit Choose Margaret Schreiber ordered him held with out bail throughout a short listening to that wrapped in lower than a minute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Todt is dealing with 4 counts of first-degree homicide and a felony depend of animal cruelty after authorities stated he confessed to killing his spouse, Megan Todt, 42, together with their three kids — Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, four — and household canine, Breezy.

Sheriff deputies and federal brokers allegedly discovered Todt with the our bodies of their house Monday, as they tried to serve a warrant tied to a fraud investigation, officers stated.

Authorities imagine the our bodies had been there for a number of weeks.

Anthony Todt throughout his Thursday courtroom look.

In the meantime, new particulars of the well being care fraud allegations towards Todt emerged Thursday — in newly unsealed courtroom paperwork filed in Hartford, Connecticut.

Whereas working his Household Bodily Remedy observe in close by Colchester, investigators allege Todt collected greater than $130,000 from fraudulent payments he despatched to non-public insurance coverage companies and government-run packages, together with Medicare.

Todt billed insurers for a whole lot of hours of care that by no means befell — logging as many as 5 pretend classes per week for a single shopper, courtroom docs allege.

Federal brokers confronted Todt on Nov. 20, and after first denying the fees, he admitted he had began “adding stuff” when billing, submitting further claims for random sufferers, the filings say.

He stated he had gotten behind on private loans, and when requested if he was “living above his means,” replied: “That’s the best way to put it,” the docs allege.

He instructed brokers that he needed to plead responsible and was instructed to have an lawyer get in contact — however as an alternative vanished, the filings say.