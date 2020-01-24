January 23, 2020 | eight:09pm

A girl and three youngsters who had been allegedly killed by dad Anthony Todt had been found partially decomposed with stab wounds within the household’s Florida dwelling, a report mentioned Thursday.

Meghan Todt, 42, and two of her youngsters — 13-year-old Alek and 11-year-old and Tyler — had been stabbed within the stomach when cops discovered them lifeless final week of their rental dwelling within the city of Celebration, the Hartford Courant reported, citing a preliminary report from the native Medical Examiner.

The youngest little one, Four-year-old Zoe, was additionally discovered lifeless, however had not been stabbed, the Courant reported.

The precise reason for deaths for the household haven’t been decided, in keeping with the report.

Anthony, initially from Colchester, Connecticut, was arrested final week and charged with 4 counts of homicide.

He was ordered held with out bail at his first courtroom look.

When police responded to the house final Monday, Todt informed them his spouse was sleeping in an upstairs bed room, NBC Connecticut reported, citing an arrest warrant.

Cops then discovered “four obviously deceased human bodies” and in addition discovered the household’s canine lifeless, in keeping with the report.

Todt allegedly confessed to the slayings, and it was later revealed that he was going through well being care fraud allegations.

Whereas working his Household Bodily Remedy apply in Connecticut, Todt allegedly collected greater than $130,000 from fraudulent payments he despatched to personal insurance coverage corporations and government-run packages, together with Medicare.

Todt billed insurers for a whole lot of hours of care that by no means passed off — logging as many as 5 faux periods every week for a single consumer, courtroom docs allege.

Federal brokers confronted Todt on Nov. 20, and he finally admitted to a few of the fraud.