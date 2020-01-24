“Anti-National?”: Shashi Tharoor To Ex-Governor Over Naseeruddin Shah

Shashi Tharoor referred to as out Swaraj Kaushal for his tweets on Naseeruddin Shah.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor referred to as out former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal for his Twitter diatribe on actor Naseeruddin Shah, through which he stated Mr Shah married outdoors his faith and referred to as him a “disillusioned man”.

In a sequence of tweets yesterday, Mr Kaushal, husband of BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, slammed Naseeruddin Shah for attacking actor Anupam Kher and calling him a “clown”.

“This country gave you all the name, fame and money. Yet you are a disillusioned man. You married outside your religion. No one ever said a word. Your brother became Lt. General of the Indian Army. Have you not been given more than an equal opportunity. Yet you are unhappy,” Mr Kaushal wrote in one of many tweets.

“Governor Sahib, is it now anti-national to marry outside your religion? Or to criticise Anupam Kher? You are entitled to defend a friend, but surely not on the kinds of grounds listed in this unfortunate tweet,” Shashi Tharoor tweeted, quoting Mr Kaushal’s put up.

Naseeruddin Shah, 69, is married to actor Ratna Pathak Shah they usually have two kids, Vivaan and Imaad Shah.

In an interview to The Wire, Mr Shah, whereas discussing the present state of affairs within the nation within the backdrop of the protests in opposition to the controversial citizenship regulation, spoke of the assist the federal government was receiving from the movie trade. “Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can testify to his sycophantic nature. It is in his blood. He can’t help it,” he stated.

Actor Anupam Kher hit again at Naseeruddin Shah for criticising him.

Anupam Kher stated Mr Shah made the remarks underneath the affect of intoxicants.

“If you could criticise Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan or Virat Kohli, then I’m sure I’m in great company. And none of them has taken your statements seriously. Because we all know this is not you speaking. The substances you have been consuming for years have taken away your sense of judging what is right and what is not,” Anupam Kher stated.