“Anti-Nationals” Spreading Misinformation On Citizenship Act: Vijay Goel

New Delhi:

Those that are spreading misinformation on the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) are “anti-nationals”, Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP chief Vijay Goel mentioned on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at a peace march from Baratooti Chowk within the Sadar Bazar space to Jama Masjid in help of the amended legislation. He led the march with Union Minister Nityanand Rai.

“Those who are spreading misinformation on the CAA are anti-nationals and are inciting violence on the streets in the name of a particular religion and community. Sadly, this is not restricted to Delhi but is happening pan-India,” Vijay Goel mentioned.

“Opposition parties want to incite violence in the country because people have rejected them through democratic means. The Citizenship Amendment Act has been passed by Parliament, despite this people are being misled about it, especially the Muslim community,” he mentioned.

Talking about Sunday’s assault by a masked mob at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU), the BJP chief accused the opposition events of inciting the violence and mentioned they are going to be uncovered after an investigation into the matter.

“Communist parties, Congress and AAP first incited violence in Jamia, then AMU and now JNU. There is strong evidence that JNUSU’s Aishe Ghosh, along with unidentified masked persons, was involved in the violence at JNU. An FIR has been filed against her and 22 other people,” Vijay Goel mentioned.