Anti-Semitic graffiti including stars of David and ‘9/11’ scrawled across a synagogue in London

By James Gant For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:24 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 06:43 EST, 29 December 2019

Anti-Semitic graffiti has been scrawled throughout a synagogue and outlets in north London in a single day.

The Star of David and ‘9/11’ have been plastered over South Hampstead Synagogue, cafes and shops in Hampstead and Belsize Park.

It’s understood the numbers are in reference to a conspiracy idea that tries to hyperlink Jews to the September 11 assaults in New York in 2001.

Anti-Semitic graffiti has been scrawled throughout a synagogue (pictured, South Hampstead Synagogue) and outlets in north London in a single day

Stars of David and ‘9/11’ have been plastered over cafes and shops in Hampstead and Belsize Park

James Sorene from British Israel Communications and Analysis tweeted an image of a few of the graffiti on the previous Hampstead Cafe this morning.

He wrote: ‘That is horrifying, graffiti on a former Israeli type restaurant in Hampstead this morning.

‘Simply so as to add to this: the 9/11 refers to an antisemitic conspiracy idea that Jewish folks have been in some way accountable for the dual towers assaults in New York.’

It’s understood the numbers are in reference to a conspiracy idea that tries to hyperlink Jews to the September 11 assaults in New York in 2001

The Board of Deputies replied to James Sorene’s tweet, posting: ‘This can be a reminder that antisemitism remains to be with us’

The Neighborhood Safety Belief, which ‘ensures the security and safety of the Jewish group within the UK’, in keeping with its web site, later added one other of the graffiti on an Oddbins retailer.

It wrote it ‘is conscious of a number of examples of antisemitic graffiti in Belsize Park/Hampstead final night time.’

The Board of Deputies replied to James Sorene’s tweet, posting: ‘This can be a reminder that antisemitism remains to be with us.

‘Thanks @CST_UK for reporting to @MPSCamden. We hope motion is taken to search out & punish the perpetrators. Let’s all work to defeat antisemitism in 2020!’

The Metropolitan Police stated it’s ‘investigating a racially motivated hate crime within the Hampstead space’

The Metropolitan Police stated it’s ‘investigating a racially motivated hate crime within the Hampstead space’.

It stated officers acquired a report of anti-Semitic graffiti in a variety of areas together with Belsize Park and store fronts at round 11pm.

No arrests have been made.

Inspector Kev Hailes stated: ‘That is clearly a regarding incident and one we’re taking severely.

‘We’ve liaised with our companions in an effort to take away the graffiti and numerous enquiries are underway to search out who’s accountable.

‘Officers can be on patrol all through the realm in an effort to present some reassurance to native communities.’