Anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed onto LGBTQ-friendly shop in West Hollywood

A person was seen on video footage spray-painting what seemed to be anti-Semitic graffiti onto an LGBTQ-friendly boutique in West Hollywood — the second act of anti-Semitic vandalism within the neighborhood this week, in response to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division.

On Tuesday morning, an worker of Block Occasion WeHo on Santa Monica Boulevard reported that somebody had painted a five-point star that resembled the six-point Star of David, in addition to the letters GD and LK, onto the shop’s window, authorities mentioned. It was unclear what the letters referenced.

Deputies obtained safety footage from a close-by enterprise that confirmed a person portray the pictures someday between 2 a.m. and eight a.m. Tuesday.

The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

“Anyone who has information on these incidents, or recognizes the suspect, please call West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310) 855-8850,” the division mentioned in a information launch.

It was the second report of anti-Semitic graffiti in West Hollywood this week. On Sunday, the Bayou WeHo, a New Orleans-themed restaurant and bar, opened Sunday to search out graffiti on its door that learn “Hitler was right” and the same five-point star, authorities mentioned.

The incidents observe a rash of anti-Semitic acts throughout the U.S.

On Dec. 10, two shooters killed three folks at a Jewish grocery retailer in Jersey Metropolis, N.J. Just a few days later, a lone man pressured his manner into the Nessah Synagogue in Beverly Hills and ransacked it, shredding prayer books and overturning chairs, investigators mentioned. And on Saturday, a person rushed right into a rabbi’s house in Monsey, N.Y., throughout a Hanukkah celebration, hacking at folks with a machete. 5 folks had been injured.

Hate crimes in Los Angeles County have reached their highest level in almost a decade, in response to an annual report by the L.A. County Fee on Human Relations. Spiritual crimes total declined barely, however anti-Jewish crimes rose 14% and made up 83% of religion-motivated crimes.

Metropolis Information Service contributed to this report.

