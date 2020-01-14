Anti-vaccination film is to be shown at a council-owned venue

By Eleanor Hayward and Justin Stoneman For The Each day Mail

Revealed: 17:01 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:37 EST, 14 January 2020

A controversial anti- vaccination movie backed by disgraced physician Andrew Wakefield is to be proven in Britain.

The documentary, referred to as Vaxxed II: The Individuals’s Fact, is because of be screened at a council-owned venue.

Campaigners warned the movie ‘places youngsters’s lives in danger’, whereas the NHS mentioned the ‘con-artists’ behind it ‘threat the well being of our complete society’.

However the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, which owns the screening venue in Notting Hill, west London, mentioned it didn’t plan to intervene to tug the screening.

The movie referred to as Vaxxed II: The Individuals’s Fact is backed by disgraced physician Andrew Wakefield (pictured proper with supermodel Elle Macpherson)

Anti-vaxxers have employed a listed former church referred to as The Tabernacle on January 26 and are promoting tickets for £15, the Mail can reveal.

The council leases the constructing rent-free to the Carnival Village Belief, a charity given an annual grant of £95,500 by taxpayers. Wakefield was struck off by the Normal Medical Council in 2010 for his flawed analysis.

The movie pushes discredited claims linking the MMR jab to autism, which he propagated in a now-retracted 1998 paper in The Lancet medical journal.

Final Could, Wakefield, 63, who lives in America and is relationship supermodel Elle Macpherson, made a uncommon public look urging anti-vaxxers to donate to fund the movie.

He reportedly options closely within the documentary, the sequel to Vaxxed, a controversial 2016 movie he directed.

The most recent movie is produced by Wakefield’s enterprise associate Polly Tommey, a British mom and main determine within the anti-vaccination motion. She is about to seem on the screening for a Q&A with viewers members.

The chief producer is Robert F Kennedy Jr – the son of Bobby Kennedy and nephew of assassinated US president John Kennedy – who claims the movie goals to provide ‘vaccine-injured’ people a voice.

The movie is arriving within the UK at a time of heightened concern over ‘anti-vaxxers’. The Mail launched its Give Kids Their Jabs marketing campaign in October, after an alarming NHS report revealed falling uptake of all ten childhood jabs.

The movie is arriving within the UK at a time of heightened concern over ‘anti-vaxxers’ (Inventory picture)

The screening is being promoted in anti-vaxx teams on Fb. Michael Marshall, from scientific charity the Good Considering Society, urged The Tabernacle to tug the screening instantly.

He mentioned: ‘The deceptive claims made in movies like this put youngsters’s lives in danger and we have to counter them.

‘In our work we see an enormous quantity of anti-vaccination misinformation spreading by social media the place these claims propagate. Movies like this contribute to that local weather.’ Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director, mentioned: ‘Vaccines stay the perfect probability folks have of defending themselves and their youngsters in opposition to lethal illnesses.

‘The NHS is taking motion to drive uptake of important jabs however con artists and charlatans peddling faux information and different harmful content material on-line and elsewhere within the media, not solely make it tougher for households to remain secure however threat the well being of our complete society.’

A council spokesman mentioned: ‘The council gives funding to help a programme of actions, reside efficiency, training and cultural arts for the area people. The venue can also be out there to rent privately, which is the case with this screening.’

The Tabernacle didn’t reply to requests for remark, nor did the movie makers.

Well being Secretary Matt Hancock mentioned final night time: ‘Vaccine misinformation in any type – e-book, movie, web site or in any other case – is totally unacceptable.’