Anti-vaccine protester accused of throwing blood at California lawmakers charged with two felonies

An anti-vaccine protester who allegedly threw a menstrual cup crammed with blood onto California state senators final 12 months has been charged with two felonies, in response to court docket data.

Rebecca Dalelio, 43, has been charged with one felony depend of assault on a public official and one felony depend of vandalism. If convicted, she may withstand three years in county jail.

The costs stem from a September incident by which Dalelio allegedly threw blood contained in a female hygiene machine off the balcony of the Senate chamber’s guests gallery and on to senators sitting beneath. The incident occurred on the ultimate day of the 2019 legislative session and was suspected to be in protest of laws signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that week that restricted exemptions for childhood vaccinations.

Rebecca Dalelio. (Sacramento County Sheriff’s Workplace)

The fluid hit a number of individuals and splashed onto desks and the carpet, forcing the chamber to be cleared. Because the contents of the cup had been thrown, a voice within the crowd was heard saying the motion was “for the dead babies.”

Some lawmakers left to bathe and no less than one legislator was handled for blood publicity the following day. Senators moved to a close-by listening to room hours later, and labored till three a.m.

“A crime was committed today, but the Senate will not be deterred from conducting the people’s business,” Senate President Professional Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) mentioned as she reconvened the Senate after the incident.

Dalelio was booked on the time into Sacramento County Jail on six prices together with assault, vandalism and disorderly conduct. She was launched the next morning, and the California Freeway Patrol performed a prolonged investigation.

Dalelio, a resident of Boulder Creek, was amongst dozens of protesters who had been contained in the state Capitol to oppose a pair of payments signed by Newsom to impose new oversight of childhood vaccine exemptions. The vaccine laws sparked weeks of intense protests over the summer time in Sacramento, with a whole bunch packing listening to rooms to voice their opposition. In August, an anti-vaccine activist accosted Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento), who wrote the invoice, close to the Capitol.

The protests have continued in a lot smaller numbers because the Legislature reconvened this week, although no new vaccine payments have been launched.

Dalelio is scheduled to seem for an arraignment on Monday.