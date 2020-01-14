Antonio Gates announces retirement following 16-year career

Antonio Gates, who turned one of the prolific tight ends within the NFL with out taking part in a down of school soccer, introduced his retirement Tuesday.

Gates spent his total 16-year profession with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers. His 116 landing catches are probably the most by a good finish in league historical past.

“I never dreamed that I would play this game of football so long or how fortunate I would be to play it with just one organization,” he mentioned in a press release. “I want to thank the Chargers organization, Dean Spanos and the Spanos family, and the National Football League for the opportunity to live out a dream and play the game I love.”

Gates, who didn’t play this season, will be a part of the Chargers entrance workplace as a legends ambassador. He’s the franchise chief in receptions (955), receiving yards (11,841) and touchdowns. His 220 regular-season video games are second. He had eight seasons when he had eight or extra touchdowns and 21 multi-TD video games.

Amongst tight ends, Gates’ receptions and yards are third, and his video games rank fourth. He was a three-time choice to the All-Professional workforce as nicely being picked for the Professional Bowl eight occasions. He can be eligible for consideration for the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame starting with the Class of 2024.

“He no doubt is one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game. He is the master of a pivot three and a seven route. He ran all of the others pretty dang good also,” mentioned Philip Rivers, whose 89 TD passes to Gates make them probably the most prolific QB-TE duo in league historical past. “He was so hard to cover that we had a ‘Gates Rule’ in the QB room. We would talk through the reads and the plays and they all had a ‘Gates Rule.’ It pretty much meant, if he is one on one, throw it there.”

Gates performed soccer at Detroit Central Excessive Faculty. He initially went to Michigan State to play soccer and basketball however left when Nick Saban solely needed him to play soccer. He transferred to Jap Michigan however would finally find yourself at Kent State, the place he led the varsity to the Elite Eight within the NCAA Event in 2002.

His 6-foot-Four body didn’t draw a lot curiosity from NBA scouts, however his palms and footwork did entice NFL scouts, who have been conscious of Gates’ highschool profession. He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted rookie in 2003 and made a right away influence. The primary of his 21 100-yard video games got here in a Week 9 win over Minnesota, the primary by a Chargers rookie since Wayne Walker in 1989.

Gates helped the Chargers to seven postseason appearances. His TD in final yr’s divisional-ound loss at New England made him the oldest tight finish in league historical past with a rating (38 years, 209 days).

Basic supervisor Tom Telesco is hopeful Gates is not going to have to attend lengthy for his probability to get into Canton.

“Antonio redefined what the tight end position looks like and is responsible for how we evaluate and view the position in today’s NFL,” he mentioned. “Rewriting the record book is obviously part of it, but when you needed a big block, needed to convert that first down, needed a steadying voice in the huddle or leadership in the locker room, that was Antonio. He didn’t just do one thing well, he did everything well. And that’s what makes him a first ballot Hall of Famer in my book.”